Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6496 Terraza Portico
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

6496 Terraza Portico

6496 Terraza Portico · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6496 Terraza Portico, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom townhome in gated Carlsbad Neighborhood - Newer Carlsbad townhome within gated community of Portico in Carlsbad! Available for move-in 5/15! Includes access to two community pools and spas. All appliances included (new fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher). Unit has 2 bedrooms and an optional small 3rd bedroom (makes terrific home office) with a private patio balcony. 2.5 baths and a nice sized 2 car garage. New carpet and appliances in good condition.
Terrific location and zoned for amazing schools -- Carillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle, San Marcos High.
Small pet may be considered.

(RLNE4707261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6496 Terraza Portico have any available units?
6496 Terraza Portico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6496 Terraza Portico have?
Some of 6496 Terraza Portico's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6496 Terraza Portico currently offering any rent specials?
6496 Terraza Portico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6496 Terraza Portico pet-friendly?
Yes, 6496 Terraza Portico is pet friendly.
Does 6496 Terraza Portico offer parking?
Yes, 6496 Terraza Portico offers parking.
Does 6496 Terraza Portico have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6496 Terraza Portico offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6496 Terraza Portico have a pool?
Yes, 6496 Terraza Portico has a pool.
Does 6496 Terraza Portico have accessible units?
No, 6496 Terraza Portico does not have accessible units.
Does 6496 Terraza Portico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6496 Terraza Portico has units with dishwashers.
