6496 Terraza Portico

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

3 bedroom townhome in gated Carlsbad Neighborhood - Newer Carlsbad townhome within gated community of Portico in Carlsbad! Available for move-in 5/15! Includes access to two community pools and spas. All appliances included (new fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher). Unit has 2 bedrooms and an optional small 3rd bedroom (makes terrific home office) with a private patio balcony. 2.5 baths and a nice sized 2 car garage. New carpet and appliances in good condition.

Terrific location and zoned for amazing schools -- Carillo Elementary, San Elijo Middle, San Marcos High.

Small pet may be considered.



(RLNE4707261)