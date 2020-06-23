All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6488 Goldenbush Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6488 Goldenbush Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

6488 Goldenbush Drive

6488 Goldenbush Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6488 Goldenbush Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home in Aviara/Shorepointe Community.Open Floor Plan w/Spacious Main Living Area:5 BR/3BA/3CarGa/2735sqft .Privacy w/Canyon Views@Rear!Lower Level BRw/Full BA,(4) BR in Upper Level. MBR w/views of Canyon.Private Side Patio & Yard(landscaping included w/Mo Rent).Kitchen Open to FR w/lots of Windows! Neutral Carpet & Walls. LR w/W&D. Minutes to Highly Rated Pacific Rim, Aviara Middle&Elem Schools!Minutes to Carlsbad Beaches,Flower Fields,5,Outlet Mall, Legoland,Hotels,Top Rated Restaurants&MORE!MUST SEE!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6488 Goldenbush Drive have any available units?
6488 Goldenbush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6488 Goldenbush Drive have?
Some of 6488 Goldenbush Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6488 Goldenbush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6488 Goldenbush Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6488 Goldenbush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6488 Goldenbush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6488 Goldenbush Drive offer parking?
No, 6488 Goldenbush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6488 Goldenbush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6488 Goldenbush Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6488 Goldenbush Drive have a pool?
No, 6488 Goldenbush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6488 Goldenbush Drive have accessible units?
No, 6488 Goldenbush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6488 Goldenbush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6488 Goldenbush Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College