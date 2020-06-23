6488 Goldenbush Drive

Amenities

Home in Aviara/Shorepointe Community.Open Floor Plan w/Spacious Main Living Area:5 BR/3BA/3CarGa/2735sqft .Privacy w/Canyon Views@Rear!Lower Level BRw/Full BA,(4) BR in Upper Level. MBR w/views of Canyon.Private Side Patio & Yard(landscaping included w/Mo Rent).Kitchen Open to FR w/lots of Windows! Neutral Carpet & Walls. LR w/W&D. Minutes to Highly Rated Pacific Rim, Aviara Middle&Elem Schools!Minutes to Carlsbad Beaches,Flower Fields,5,Outlet Mall, Legoland,Hotels,Top Rated Restaurants&MORE!MUST SEE!!!!