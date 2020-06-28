All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6482 SURFSIDE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6482 SURFSIDE Lane
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:11 AM

6482 SURFSIDE Lane

6482 Surfside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6482 Surfside Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Contact Exclusive Listing Agent - Judy Jacobson 760-420-9177 with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6482 SURFSIDE Lane have any available units?
6482 SURFSIDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6482 SURFSIDE Lane have?
Some of 6482 SURFSIDE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6482 SURFSIDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6482 SURFSIDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6482 SURFSIDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6482 SURFSIDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6482 SURFSIDE Lane offer parking?
No, 6482 SURFSIDE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6482 SURFSIDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6482 SURFSIDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6482 SURFSIDE Lane have a pool?
No, 6482 SURFSIDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6482 SURFSIDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6482 SURFSIDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6482 SURFSIDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6482 SURFSIDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College