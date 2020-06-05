All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6408 Merlin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6408 Merlin Dr
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

6408 Merlin Dr

6408 Merlin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6408 Merlin Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
6408 Merlin Dr Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Carlsbad 5 Bed - Spacious 5 bedroom,4 bath home with tropical yard, private pool and spa on a cul de sac in the beautiful Seabright Community! Offering a full bedroom and bath downstairs, a formal dining room and living room and a master suite w/ fireplace. The tranquil, tropical yard looks out onto the Carlsbad golf course and is just minutes to the beach, outlet mall shops and walking distance to Poinsettia Park. 1st class elementary Pacific Rim.

Pool, gardening, & solar included.

(RLNE4943632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Merlin Dr have any available units?
6408 Merlin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 6408 Merlin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Merlin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Merlin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Merlin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6408 Merlin Dr offer parking?
No, 6408 Merlin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6408 Merlin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Merlin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Merlin Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6408 Merlin Dr has a pool.
Does 6408 Merlin Dr have accessible units?
No, 6408 Merlin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Merlin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Merlin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 Merlin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 Merlin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College