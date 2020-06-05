6400 Alexandria Circle

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located @ Poinsettia & Ambrosia in the gated community of Brindisi.
**Aviara privileges**
*Granite kitchen will all appliances, wood flooring & island
*Plush carpet
*Laundry area off kitchen
*Fenced rear yard w/patio
*Master suite includes 2 walk-in closets, bathtub and separate shower
*Second full bath is a Jack & Jill set-up
*Window shutters
*Attached 2 car garage
*Cat or small dog considered with additional deposit
Application fee $35 per application
For further information or to schedule a viewing please contact Darrell Holt @ 619-889-8011
(RLNE5447402)