All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6400 Alexandria Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6400 Alexandria Circle
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

6400 Alexandria Circle

6400 Alexandri Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6400 Alexandri Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located @ Poinsettia & Ambrosia in the gated community of Brindisi.

**Aviara privileges**

*Granite kitchen will all appliances, wood flooring & island

*Plush carpet

*Laundry area off kitchen

*Fenced rear yard w/patio

*Master suite includes 2 walk-in closets, bathtub and separate shower

*Second full bath is a Jack & Jill set-up

*Window shutters

*Attached 2 car garage

*Cat or small dog considered with additional deposit

Application fee $35 per application

For further information or to schedule a viewing please contact Darrell Holt @ 619-889-8011

(RLNE5447402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Alexandria Circle have any available units?
6400 Alexandria Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Alexandria Circle have?
Some of 6400 Alexandria Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Alexandria Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Alexandria Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Alexandria Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Alexandria Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Alexandria Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Alexandria Circle offers parking.
Does 6400 Alexandria Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Alexandria Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Alexandria Circle have a pool?
No, 6400 Alexandria Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Alexandria Circle have accessible units?
No, 6400 Alexandria Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Alexandria Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 Alexandria Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College