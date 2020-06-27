All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6298 Citracado Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6298 Citracado Circle
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

6298 Citracado Circle

6298 Citracado Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6298 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Bonnie Maloney Bonnie@BonnieMaloney.com VAHomesForSaleSanDiego.com SDCountyHomesForSale.com 760-613-6889 NYBonnie123@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6298 Citracado Circle have any available units?
6298 Citracado Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6298 Citracado Circle have?
Some of 6298 Citracado Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6298 Citracado Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6298 Citracado Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6298 Citracado Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6298 Citracado Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6298 Citracado Circle offer parking?
No, 6298 Citracado Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6298 Citracado Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6298 Citracado Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6298 Citracado Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6298 Citracado Circle has a pool.
Does 6298 Citracado Circle have accessible units?
No, 6298 Citracado Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6298 Citracado Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6298 Citracado Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College