6258 Paseo Elegancia

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking putting green garage internet access

BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3.5BA estate home comes with 3,743 sq. ft. of living space. Indoor outdoor living concept, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, custom upgrades throughout and panoramic views! Large windows offering great natural light while the first floor master bedroom offers a sliding glass door to the manicured yard! This properties inviting style is elevated with an eat in kitchen, and formal living and dinning rooms! Flowing outside to a covered outdoor patio, fire pit, sitting area and putting green! This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!



PROPERTY AMENITIES: Refrigerator - Stove - Dual Ovens - Dishwasher - Microwave - Open Floor Plan - Kitchen - Family Room - Living Room- Dining Room - Hardwood Flooring - First Floor Master - Fully Fenced Yard - Backyard Fire Pit - Covered Patio - Solar - Putting Green - Attached Three Car Garage - Dryer - Washer



ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: One year Available Now.

Pets OK, pending owner approval

Tenant to pay all utilities

Owner to pay for gardener

Tenant to carry renters insurance



APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.



APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.



* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.



* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.



* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606