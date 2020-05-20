All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

6258 Paseo Elegancia

6258 Paseo Elegancia · (760) 703-2729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6258 Paseo Elegancia, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3.5BA estate home comes with 3,743 sq. ft. of living space. Indoor outdoor living concept, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, custom upgrades throughout and panoramic views! Large windows offering great natural light while the first floor master bedroom offers a sliding glass door to the manicured yard! This properties inviting style is elevated with an eat in kitchen, and formal living and dinning rooms! Flowing outside to a covered outdoor patio, fire pit, sitting area and putting green! This property is a MUST SEE! ACT NOW!

PROPERTY AMENITIES: Refrigerator - Stove - Dual Ovens - Dishwasher - Microwave - Open Floor Plan - Kitchen - Family Room - Living Room- Dining Room - Hardwood Flooring - First Floor Master - Fully Fenced Yard - Backyard Fire Pit - Covered Patio - Solar - Putting Green - Attached Three Car Garage - Dryer - Washer

ADDITIONAL INFO: LEASE TERMS: One year Available Now.
Pets OK, pending owner approval
Tenant to pay all utilities
Owner to pay for gardener
Tenant to carry renters insurance

APPLICATION TERMS AND FEES: Application Fee: $35/adult Application Process Time: 2-3 business days (note - applications do not get processed on weekends). HOW TO APPLY: Respond to this ad or email rentals@swellproperty.com to schedule a showing. Go to swellproperty.com click on property management and then available rentals. Click on property you want to apply for and fill out application.

APPLICATION RENTAL CRITERIA: Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $35 screening fee. Applicants must make a minimum of 3 times the monthly amount of rent in gross income as a household . We will look at credit history, rental references, income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date. If approved, we require one full month's rent at move in and security deposit at time of lease signing.

* Please note that we will run a thorough background check on each applicant. Including your credit, eviction, criminal history, as well as verify your rental and employment history. We will not run a credit check on incomplete applications. Application fee's are non-refundable.

* The price, terms, rates, offerings, and availability in this ad are subject to change without notice and without any reason. All information is to be deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all.

* Swell Property, Inc. is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* Swell Property, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

* Swell Property Inc. CA BRE #00778606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6258 Paseo Elegancia have any available units?
6258 Paseo Elegancia has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6258 Paseo Elegancia have?
Some of 6258 Paseo Elegancia's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6258 Paseo Elegancia currently offering any rent specials?
6258 Paseo Elegancia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6258 Paseo Elegancia pet-friendly?
Yes, 6258 Paseo Elegancia is pet friendly.
Does 6258 Paseo Elegancia offer parking?
Yes, 6258 Paseo Elegancia does offer parking.
Does 6258 Paseo Elegancia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6258 Paseo Elegancia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6258 Paseo Elegancia have a pool?
No, 6258 Paseo Elegancia does not have a pool.
Does 6258 Paseo Elegancia have accessible units?
No, 6258 Paseo Elegancia does not have accessible units.
Does 6258 Paseo Elegancia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6258 Paseo Elegancia has units with dishwashers.
