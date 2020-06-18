All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6108 Paseo Valla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6108 Paseo Valla
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

6108 Paseo Valla

6108 Paseo Valla · (714) 206-1150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6108 Paseo Valla, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 04/10/20 Modern Rancho Carrillo Dual Master Townhouse - Property Id: 240270

Beautifully updated Rancho Carrillo Townhouse. Two Bedroom/Two bathroom dual master (one includes a patio), stainless steel appliances, connected two car garage, and laundry. Quiet and private neighborhood. Access to two different pool/jaccuzzi recreation areas. Close to Bressi Ranch shopping (Trader Joe's, Sprouts, CVS), Carrillo Elementary and award winning schools, and an easy drive to ViaSat, CSUSM, GIA, and Legoland.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240270
Property Id 240270

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5631923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Paseo Valla have any available units?
6108 Paseo Valla has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 Paseo Valla have?
Some of 6108 Paseo Valla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 Paseo Valla currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Paseo Valla isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Paseo Valla pet-friendly?
No, 6108 Paseo Valla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6108 Paseo Valla offer parking?
Yes, 6108 Paseo Valla does offer parking.
Does 6108 Paseo Valla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6108 Paseo Valla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Paseo Valla have a pool?
Yes, 6108 Paseo Valla has a pool.
Does 6108 Paseo Valla have accessible units?
No, 6108 Paseo Valla does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Paseo Valla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 Paseo Valla has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6108 Paseo Valla?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity