6108 Paseo Valla

Available 04/10/20 Modern Rancho Carrillo Dual Master Townhouse - Property Id: 240270
Beautifully updated Rancho Carrillo Townhouse. Two Bedroom/Two bathroom dual master (one includes a patio), stainless steel appliances, connected two car garage, and laundry. Quiet and private neighborhood. Access to two different pool/jaccuzzi recreation areas. Close to Bressi Ranch shopping (Trader Joe's, Sprouts, CVS), Carrillo Elementary and award winning schools, and an easy drive to ViaSat, CSUSM, GIA, and Legoland.
No Pets Allowed
