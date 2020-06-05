6033 Paseo Hermosa

Amenities
Wonderful twin home in the lovely Palmilla community of Rancho Carrillo! Lives like a detached home, corner lot, large front & backyards. Large patio in fully fenced backyard. Great downstairs laundry room. 2-car garage with lots of shelving. Upstairs loft which may be used for for an office, play room, or extra bedroom. Central air conditioning. Lovely community pool, spa, clubhouse, & walking trails. Walk to Carrillo Elementary School. Leo Carrillo historic park nearby. Refrig., washer, dryer included.