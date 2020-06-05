All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 20 2020 at 3:10 PM

6033 Paseo Hermosa

6033 Paseo Hermosa · (760) 519-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6033 Paseo Hermosa, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2056 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful twin home in the lovely Palmilla community of Rancho Carrillo! Lives like a detached home, corner lot, large front & backyards. Large patio in fully fenced backyard. Great downstairs laundry room. 2-car garage with lots of shelving. Upstairs loft which may be used for for an office, play room, or extra bedroom. Central air conditioning. Lovely community pool, spa, clubhouse, & walking trails. Walk to Carrillo Elementary School. Leo Carrillo historic park nearby. Refrig., washer, dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 Paseo Hermosa have any available units?
6033 Paseo Hermosa has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 Paseo Hermosa have?
Some of 6033 Paseo Hermosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 Paseo Hermosa currently offering any rent specials?
6033 Paseo Hermosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 Paseo Hermosa pet-friendly?
No, 6033 Paseo Hermosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6033 Paseo Hermosa offer parking?
Yes, 6033 Paseo Hermosa offers parking.
Does 6033 Paseo Hermosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6033 Paseo Hermosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 Paseo Hermosa have a pool?
Yes, 6033 Paseo Hermosa has a pool.
Does 6033 Paseo Hermosa have accessible units?
No, 6033 Paseo Hermosa does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 Paseo Hermosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6033 Paseo Hermosa has units with dishwashers.
