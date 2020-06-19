All apartments in Carlsbad
536 Dew Point Ave
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

536 Dew Point Ave

536 Dew Point Avenue · (760) 519-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

536 Dew Point Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous home in the beautiful gated Carlsbad beach community of Vistamar in San Pacifico! Highly upgraded! West of Interstate 5 & just steps to the beach! Lovely community pool & spa & wonderful tennis & basketball courts. Secluded gated location yet close to restaurants, hiking trails, entertainment. Beautiful kitchen with large island, bar stool area, Viking oven & gas stove, stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace in family room. Beautiful tile & wood flooring, no carpet! See Supplement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Dew Point Ave have any available units?
536 Dew Point Ave has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 Dew Point Ave have?
Some of 536 Dew Point Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Dew Point Ave currently offering any rent specials?
536 Dew Point Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Dew Point Ave pet-friendly?
No, 536 Dew Point Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 536 Dew Point Ave offer parking?
No, 536 Dew Point Ave does not offer parking.
Does 536 Dew Point Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Dew Point Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Dew Point Ave have a pool?
Yes, 536 Dew Point Ave has a pool.
Does 536 Dew Point Ave have accessible units?
No, 536 Dew Point Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Dew Point Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Dew Point Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
