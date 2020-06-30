All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 5328 Don Ricardo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
5328 Don Ricardo Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:10 PM

5328 Don Ricardo Drive

5328 Don Ricardo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5328 Don Ricardo Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Creekside, Move-in ready, clean, bright, home for Lease in fabulous Rancho Carlsbad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 Don Ricardo Drive have any available units?
5328 Don Ricardo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5328 Don Ricardo Drive have?
Some of 5328 Don Ricardo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 Don Ricardo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5328 Don Ricardo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 Don Ricardo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5328 Don Ricardo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 5328 Don Ricardo Drive offer parking?
No, 5328 Don Ricardo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5328 Don Ricardo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5328 Don Ricardo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 Don Ricardo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5328 Don Ricardo Drive has a pool.
Does 5328 Don Ricardo Drive have accessible units?
No, 5328 Don Ricardo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 Don Ricardo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5328 Don Ricardo Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College