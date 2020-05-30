All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:44 PM

4716 Borden Ct

4716 Borden Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Borden Ct, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Robertson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Borden Ct have any available units?
4716 Borden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Borden Ct have?
Some of 4716 Borden Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Borden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Borden Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Borden Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Borden Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4716 Borden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Borden Ct offers parking.
Does 4716 Borden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 Borden Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Borden Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4716 Borden Ct has a pool.
Does 4716 Borden Ct have accessible units?
No, 4716 Borden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Borden Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 Borden Ct has units with dishwashers.
