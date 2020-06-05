All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
4709 Kentner Ct
4709 Kentner Ct

4709 Kentner Court · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Kentner Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Robertson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning single story home located in the highly desirable gated neighborhood of The Terraces at Robertson Ranch! FULLY FURNISHED w/ new washer, dryer, kitchen appliances, all furniture, towels, bed sets, & more! Fabulous upgrades include state of the art electronics, modern kitchen, & disappearing sliding doors to yard. Backyard includes water features, patio, firepit, private spa, & views! Landscaping, HOA, & spa maintenance is provided by owners! Great neighborhood amenities! 12 month lease. See supp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Kentner Ct have any available units?
4709 Kentner Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 Kentner Ct have?
Some of 4709 Kentner Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Kentner Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Kentner Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Kentner Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Kentner Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4709 Kentner Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Kentner Ct offers parking.
Does 4709 Kentner Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4709 Kentner Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Kentner Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4709 Kentner Ct has a pool.
Does 4709 Kentner Ct have accessible units?
No, 4709 Kentner Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Kentner Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Kentner Ct has units with dishwashers.

