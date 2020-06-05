4709 Kentner Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Stunning single story home located in the highly desirable gated neighborhood of The Terraces at Robertson Ranch! FULLY FURNISHED w/ new washer, dryer, kitchen appliances, all furniture, towels, bed sets, & more! Fabulous upgrades include state of the art electronics, modern kitchen, & disappearing sliding doors to yard. Backyard includes water features, patio, firepit, private spa, & views! Landscaping, HOA, & spa maintenance is provided by owners! Great neighborhood amenities! 12 month lease. See supp.