4590 Cove Dr. Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

Bristol Cove Duplex with Private Patio/Backyard - Cozy duplex in the Bristol Cove neighborhood with recent upgrades is available now. This property features new hardscape flooring, updated kitchen counter-tops, and new appliances. The main living area has an open floor-plan with a large sliding glass door and windows that fill the room with light. Plenty of space to entertain or enjoy your time at home. The master bedroom offers direct access via a sliding door to the back yard. Outdoor living comes easy with the newly paved private backyard space, great for soaking up the sun, having a BBQ, or just relaxing. The unit includes 2 parking spots (one is covered), washer/dryer, and extra storage in the carport. This private development has boat storage and launch facilities.



Located on the lagoon in coastal Carlsbad just a few minutes from the 5 freeway and the PCH. Youre a short drive from the beach, shopping, dining, and all that north county offers.



Terms

1-year minimum Lease

Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent

Utilities: Tenant Pays Gas, Electric, Cable, TV

Water Included

Landscaping is Tenants Responsibility

1 Pet OK upon approval w/extra deposit - https://redhouse.petscreening.com/



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



(RLNE5672363)