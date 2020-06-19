All apartments in Carlsbad
4590 Cove Dr. Unit B
4590 Cove Dr. Unit B

4590 Cove Drive · (858) 465-4597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4590 Cove Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Bristol Cove Duplex with Private Patio/Backyard - Cozy duplex in the Bristol Cove neighborhood with recent upgrades is available now. This property features new hardscape flooring, updated kitchen counter-tops, and new appliances. The main living area has an open floor-plan with a large sliding glass door and windows that fill the room with light. Plenty of space to entertain or enjoy your time at home. The master bedroom offers direct access via a sliding door to the back yard. Outdoor living comes easy with the newly paved private backyard space, great for soaking up the sun, having a BBQ, or just relaxing. The unit includes 2 parking spots (one is covered), washer/dryer, and extra storage in the carport. This private development has boat storage and launch facilities.

Located on the lagoon in coastal Carlsbad just a few minutes from the 5 freeway and the PCH. Youre a short drive from the beach, shopping, dining, and all that north county offers.

Terms
1-year minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent
Utilities: Tenant Pays Gas, Electric, Cable, TV
Water Included
Landscaping is Tenants Responsibility
1 Pet OK upon approval w/extra deposit - https://redhouse.petscreening.com/

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

(RLNE5672363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B have any available units?
4590 Cove Dr. Unit B has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B have?
Some of 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4590 Cove Dr. Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B does offer parking.
Does 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B have a pool?
No, 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4590 Cove Dr. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
