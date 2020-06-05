All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4385 Shasta Pl

4385 Shasta Place · No Longer Available
Location

4385 Shasta Place, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

Beautiful 4B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - Beautiful 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Carlsbad featuring approximately 2,067 SF of living space over two levels. Brand new carpet and hardwood-like flooring! Spacious living area features large windows and private backyard access. Separate living area features wet bar, fireplace and additional backyard access. Washer and dryer located in separate closet near attached two-car garage. Master bedroom has private balcony with sweeping views and attached bathroom with dual sinks, large soaking tub and shower stall. Amazing location close to schools, shops, restaurants and the beach!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3070
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 1 per for additional $25 per month pet rent.

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jJzflFRP4g

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Carlsbad
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet, vinyl plank
- PARKING: attached 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: -Fireplace, Master tub jets, water filter at sink and softener in garage AS IS. Alarm system is non-operable. Photos depict mirror above fireplace mantel. Mirror was taken down and will not be included.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4743892)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4385 Shasta Pl have any available units?
4385 Shasta Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4385 Shasta Pl have?
Some of 4385 Shasta Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4385 Shasta Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4385 Shasta Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4385 Shasta Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4385 Shasta Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4385 Shasta Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4385 Shasta Pl offers parking.
Does 4385 Shasta Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4385 Shasta Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4385 Shasta Pl have a pool?
No, 4385 Shasta Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4385 Shasta Pl have accessible units?
No, 4385 Shasta Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4385 Shasta Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4385 Shasta Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
