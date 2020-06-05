4385 Shasta Pl

Amenities

Beautiful 4B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - Beautiful 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Carlsbad featuring approximately 2,067 SF of living space over two levels. Brand new carpet and hardwood-like flooring! Spacious living area features large windows and private backyard access. Separate living area features wet bar, fireplace and additional backyard access. Washer and dryer located in separate closet near attached two-car garage. Master bedroom has private balcony with sweeping views and attached bathroom with dual sinks, large soaking tub and shower stall. Amazing location close to schools, shops, restaurants and the beach!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3070

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 1 per for additional $25 per month pet rent.



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jJzflFRP4g



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Carlsbad

- FLOORING: Tile, carpet, vinyl plank

- PARKING: attached 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: -Fireplace, Master tub jets, water filter at sink and softener in garage AS IS. Alarm system is non-operable. Photos depict mirror above fireplace mantel. Mirror was taken down and will not be included.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4743892)