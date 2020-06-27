Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

4233 Sunnyhill Drive Available 12/06/19 ***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 3 Bath Carlsbad beauty with ocean views!*** - Perfect location: west side of the street, south of Tamarack with huge lot and plenty of space for backyard fun! Single story floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors that showcase a stunning gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances. Plenty of windows with ocean views from most rooms. Expansive backyard deck for outdoor dining and BBQ.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4239286)