4021 Canario Street

Amenities
Lagoon views from this beautiful unit in Ocean Pointe community. This 2 bedroom/2 bath spacious condo offers top upgrades including gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring with hardwood, tile & premium carpet, custom paint, cozy fireplace & huge outdoor patio/deck where you can entertain & enjoy lagoon & sunset views! The community features: pool, spa, ocean & lagoon views + bbq area for outdoor cooking. Equipped with washer/dryer & fridge. Avail 8/5/2020. No pets allowed.