Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:24 PM

4021 Canario Street

4021 Canario Street · (760) 471-5098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4021 Canario Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Lagoon views from this beautiful unit in Ocean Pointe community. This 2 bedroom/2 bath spacious condo offers top upgrades including gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upgraded flooring with hardwood, tile & premium carpet, custom paint, cozy fireplace & huge outdoor patio/deck where you can entertain & enjoy lagoon & sunset views! The community features: pool, spa, ocean & lagoon views + bbq area for outdoor cooking. Equipped with washer/dryer & fridge. Avail 8/5/2020. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 Canario Street have any available units?
4021 Canario Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 Canario Street have?
Some of 4021 Canario Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 Canario Street currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Canario Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Canario Street pet-friendly?
No, 4021 Canario Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4021 Canario Street offer parking?
No, 4021 Canario Street does not offer parking.
Does 4021 Canario Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 Canario Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Canario Street have a pool?
Yes, 4021 Canario Street has a pool.
Does 4021 Canario Street have accessible units?
No, 4021 Canario Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Canario Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 Canario Street has units with dishwashers.
