4021 Canario St Unit 234

Upper Unit Condo Feels Like A Resort-Style Penthouse With No One Above You Has The Best Views In The Complex - 2BR/2BA 1506 SF Upper Unit Has The Best Views In The Complex! This Condo Feels Like A Resort-Style Penthouse With No One Above You! Located In The Ocean Pointe Gated Community, With 2 Generous-Sized Balconies, Both With Amazing Panoramic Views Of Aqua Hedionda Lagoon, The Ocean and Sunrises. Located Less Than A Mile To The Beach, Enjoy Hiking And Bike Trails Just Steps Away From Your Condo, Community Features 2 Pools & 3 Spas, Greenbelt, BBQ In Pool Area, Very Open Living Room With Large Windows, Vaulted Ceilings, Views From Every Window, Large Master Bedroom, Large Soaking Tub And Walk-In Shower. Newer Carpet, All Appliances, Granite Kitchen Countertops, W/D Hookups, A/C, Fireplace, Underground Parking Garage With Two Spaces & Elevator, Includes A Storage Room. Water Included, Renter Insurance Required, Sorry No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2618831)