3824 Carlsbad Boulevard

Amenities
INCREDIBLE OCEAN VIEWS ACROSS FROM CARLSBAD BEACH!
This three bedroom two bath home is located directly across from coveted Carlsbad beach & quaint village.
Built in the 1930's, this large cottage is almost 2,000 square feet, full of charm & character and includes nicely updated features such as granite counters in kitchen, newer appliances, Jacuzzi spa bathtub in master bath, hardwood floors & more!
The enormous living room has amazing sit-down ocean views, built-in bench seating, awesome vaulted beam ceilings, and a stunning fireplace with a wood carved dolphin feature.
The dining/family room area has another large fireplace, beachy storage armoires & bookcases, and opens onto a rear patio with BBQ Island, and lovely water feature.
The security gated, front ocean view patio is a dream for entertaining with gas fire pit, outdoor fireplace, covered dining area, BBQ & serving bar perfect for enjoying the breath taking sunsets!
Other features include an outdoor shower for q quick rinse off after a swim or surf, security shutters, and covered off-street parking for three vehicles.
This unique one-of-a-kind property rarely becomes available. This is a fantastic lease opportunity to experience Carlsbad beach living at its best!
Call Nick at 760-585-5841 today to schedule a viewing of this very special property.