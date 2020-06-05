All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3824 Carlsbad Boulevard
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

3824 Carlsbad Boulevard

3824 Carlsbad Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
North Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3824 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
INCREDIBLE OCEAN VIEWS ACROSS FROM CARLSBAD BEACH!

This three bedroom two bath home is located directly across from coveted Carlsbad beach & quaint village.

Built in the 1930's, this large cottage is almost 2,000 square feet, full of charm & character and includes nicely updated features such as granite counters in kitchen, newer appliances, Jacuzzi spa bathtub in master bath, hardwood floors & more!

The enormous living room has amazing sit-down ocean views, built-in bench seating, awesome vaulted beam ceilings, and a stunning fireplace with a wood carved dolphin feature.

The dining/family room area has another large fireplace, beachy storage armoires & bookcases, and opens onto a rear patio with BBQ Island, and lovely water feature.

The security gated, front ocean view patio is a dream for entertaining with gas fire pit, outdoor fireplace, covered dining area, BBQ & serving bar perfect for enjoying the breath taking sunsets!

Other features include an outdoor shower for q quick rinse off after a swim or surf, security shutters, and covered off-street parking for three vehicles.

This unique one-of-a-kind property rarely becomes available. This is a fantastic lease opportunity to experience Carlsbad beach living at its best!

Call Nick at 760-585-5841 today to schedule a viewing of this very special property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard have any available units?
3824 Carlsbad Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard have?
Some of 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Carlsbad Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 Carlsbad Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College