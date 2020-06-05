3824 Carlsbad Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

INCREDIBLE OCEAN VIEWS ACROSS FROM CARLSBAD BEACH!



This three bedroom two bath home is located directly across from coveted Carlsbad beach & quaint village.



Built in the 1930's, this large cottage is almost 2,000 square feet, full of charm & character and includes nicely updated features such as granite counters in kitchen, newer appliances, Jacuzzi spa bathtub in master bath, hardwood floors & more!



The enormous living room has amazing sit-down ocean views, built-in bench seating, awesome vaulted beam ceilings, and a stunning fireplace with a wood carved dolphin feature.



The dining/family room area has another large fireplace, beachy storage armoires & bookcases, and opens onto a rear patio with BBQ Island, and lovely water feature.



The security gated, front ocean view patio is a dream for entertaining with gas fire pit, outdoor fireplace, covered dining area, BBQ & serving bar perfect for enjoying the breath taking sunsets!



Other features include an outdoor shower for q quick rinse off after a swim or surf, security shutters, and covered off-street parking for three vehicles.



This unique one-of-a-kind property rarely becomes available. This is a fantastic lease opportunity to experience Carlsbad beach living at its best!



Call Nick at 760-585-5841 today to schedule a viewing of this very special property.