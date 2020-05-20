All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 4 2019 at 12:45 AM

3772 Arapaho Place

3772 Arapaho Place · No Longer Available
Location

3772 Arapaho Place, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Robertson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
5/3 Gorgeous Foothills Home Available Now - Prime location located in the new community of "The Foothills" of Carlsbad. Like new home gently lived in. Easy care landscaping w/drought tolerant plants, situated towards end of cul de sac, gorgeous views of surrounding Calavera Hills, walking distance to brand new Sage Creek High School.

Full Bedroom and Bath on first floor, great room style kitchen/family room, vaulted ceilings through out, formal dining room with views to large private court yard. Oak plank distressed flooring in main living areas. Kitchen is nicely appointed with stainless steel appliances 5 burner gourmet gas stove, generous cabinet and counter space, large pantry and under counter lighting. 3 car tandem garage. Dual A/C units for upper and lower levels.

3 bedrooms upstairs with bonus office/family/5th bedroom(?), full sized front loading washer/dryer upstairs, nice sized bedrooms with shared bathroom for bedroom 3 & 4. Master suite has 2 walk in closets, large roman tub, double vanity's and large walk in shower.

Resort style living with pool & spa, private cabanas, playgrounds and green belts, walking trails, future Yoga Circle and more.

Prefer no pets.

- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Granite Counter Tops
- Refrigerator
- Laundry Upstairs
- Hardwood Flooring/New Carpet
- Ceiling Fans
- Court yard off Dining Room
- Plenty of storage
- Modern and bright

TERMS: Minimum 1 year

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.

- PARKING: Garage Attached

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay SDGE, Water, Trash and Sewer

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*

5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403

888-264-3812

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4857281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

