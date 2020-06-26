All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

3567 Glen Ave

3567 Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3567 Glen Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Robertson Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3567 Glen Ave have any available units?
3567 Glen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3567 Glen Ave have?
Some of 3567 Glen Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3567 Glen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3567 Glen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3567 Glen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3567 Glen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3567 Glen Ave offer parking?
No, 3567 Glen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3567 Glen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3567 Glen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3567 Glen Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3567 Glen Ave has a pool.
Does 3567 Glen Ave have accessible units?
No, 3567 Glen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3567 Glen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3567 Glen Ave has units with dishwashers.
