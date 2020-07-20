Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3512 Corte Ramon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3512 Corte Ramon
Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:42 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3512 Corte Ramon
3512 Corte Ramon
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3512 Corte Ramon, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AIR-CONDITIONED
4 BEDROOMS + LOFT (LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS AND CAN BE USED AS OFFICE)
ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH ADJACENT BATH
3 CAR GARAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3512 Corte Ramon have any available units?
3512 Corte Ramon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carlsbad, CA
.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carlsbad Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3512 Corte Ramon have?
Some of 3512 Corte Ramon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3512 Corte Ramon currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Corte Ramon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Corte Ramon pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Corte Ramon is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Corte Ramon offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Corte Ramon offers parking.
Does 3512 Corte Ramon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Corte Ramon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Corte Ramon have a pool?
No, 3512 Corte Ramon does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Corte Ramon have accessible units?
Yes, 3512 Corte Ramon has accessible units.
Does 3512 Corte Ramon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 Corte Ramon has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Similar Pages
Carlsbad 1 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with Gyms
Carlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Escondido, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CA
San Clemente, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Poinsetta
Olde Carlsbad
Calavera Hills
Carlsbad Village
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College