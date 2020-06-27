All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

3472 Garfield St

3472 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3472 Garfield Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beach House literally steps to Tamarack Surf Beach and a 10 min walk to downtown. Pets welcome, fully fenced yard. Vacant and ready to go. Fully loaded: with beds, furniture, washer/dryer, beach chairs, paddle boards, towels, coolers etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3472 Garfield St have any available units?
3472 Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3472 Garfield St have?
Some of 3472 Garfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3472 Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
3472 Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3472 Garfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3472 Garfield St is pet friendly.
Does 3472 Garfield St offer parking?
No, 3472 Garfield St does not offer parking.
Does 3472 Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3472 Garfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3472 Garfield St have a pool?
No, 3472 Garfield St does not have a pool.
Does 3472 Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 3472 Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 3472 Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3472 Garfield St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

