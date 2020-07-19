3452 Corte Sonrisa

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

LCHOMES.COM 760-436-5111. www.lchomes.com Walking distance to Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary, Diegueno Middle, and La Costa Canyon High School. Great family home with extras galore .Enjoy the ocean breezes in this quiet cul-de-sac. Huge gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, pantry, gas range, dual oven, and new stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with private balcony overlooking La Costa. Master bath includes two walk in closets, jacuzzi tub, and dual vanity areas. Available 2/19