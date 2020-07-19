All apartments in Carlsbad
3452 Corte Sonrisa

3452 Corte Sonrisa · No Longer Available
Location

3452 Corte Sonrisa, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
LCHOMES.COM 760-436-5111. www.lchomes.com Walking distance to Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary, Diegueno Middle, and La Costa Canyon High School. Great family home with extras galore .Enjoy the ocean breezes in this quiet cul-de-sac. Huge gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, pantry, gas range, dual oven, and new stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with private balcony overlooking La Costa. Master bath includes two walk in closets, jacuzzi tub, and dual vanity areas. Available 2/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Corte Sonrisa have any available units?
3452 Corte Sonrisa doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 Corte Sonrisa have?
Some of 3452 Corte Sonrisa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Corte Sonrisa currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Corte Sonrisa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Corte Sonrisa pet-friendly?
No, 3452 Corte Sonrisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3452 Corte Sonrisa offer parking?
Yes, 3452 Corte Sonrisa offers parking.
Does 3452 Corte Sonrisa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3452 Corte Sonrisa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Corte Sonrisa have a pool?
No, 3452 Corte Sonrisa does not have a pool.
Does 3452 Corte Sonrisa have accessible units?
No, 3452 Corte Sonrisa does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Corte Sonrisa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3452 Corte Sonrisa has units with dishwashers.
