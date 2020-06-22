All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3400 CAMINO LARGO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3400 CAMINO LARGO
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

3400 CAMINO LARGO

3400 Camino Largo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3400 Camino Largo, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Contact Judy Jacobson, Listing Agent with any questions. 760-420-9177

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 CAMINO LARGO have any available units?
3400 CAMINO LARGO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 CAMINO LARGO have?
Some of 3400 CAMINO LARGO's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 CAMINO LARGO currently offering any rent specials?
3400 CAMINO LARGO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 CAMINO LARGO pet-friendly?
No, 3400 CAMINO LARGO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3400 CAMINO LARGO offer parking?
Yes, 3400 CAMINO LARGO does offer parking.
Does 3400 CAMINO LARGO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 CAMINO LARGO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 CAMINO LARGO have a pool?
No, 3400 CAMINO LARGO does not have a pool.
Does 3400 CAMINO LARGO have accessible units?
No, 3400 CAMINO LARGO does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 CAMINO LARGO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 CAMINO LARGO has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College