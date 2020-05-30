3356 Campo Azul Ct

Amenities

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals. 760-436-5111 Lic. #01502169 www.lchomes.com Gorgeous brand new construction! Innovative design!! Live in the beautiful community of Agave at The Preserve! Extremely upgraded townhome with white shaker kitchen cabinets, white kitchen counters with Provincetown Grey subway back splash. Lovely walk-in kitchen pantry. Beautiful upgraded flooring throughout. End unit with large wrap-around backyard with beautiful views of the green space and waterfall! Central A/C!