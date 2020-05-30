All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:34 AM

3356 Campo Azul Ct

3356 Campo Azul Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3356 Campo Azul Ct, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals. 760-436-5111 Lic. #01502169 www.lchomes.com Gorgeous brand new construction!  Innovative design!! Live in the beautiful community of Agave at The Preserve! Extremely upgraded townhome with white shaker kitchen cabinets, white kitchen counters with Provincetown Grey subway back splash. Lovely walk-in kitchen pantry. Beautiful upgraded flooring throughout. End unit with large wrap-around backyard with beautiful views of the green space and waterfall! Central A/C!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3356 Campo Azul Ct have any available units?
3356 Campo Azul Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3356 Campo Azul Ct have?
Some of 3356 Campo Azul Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3356 Campo Azul Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3356 Campo Azul Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3356 Campo Azul Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3356 Campo Azul Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3356 Campo Azul Ct offer parking?
No, 3356 Campo Azul Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3356 Campo Azul Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3356 Campo Azul Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3356 Campo Azul Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3356 Campo Azul Ct has a pool.
Does 3356 Campo Azul Ct have accessible units?
No, 3356 Campo Azul Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3356 Campo Azul Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3356 Campo Azul Ct has units with dishwashers.
