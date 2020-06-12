3174 Seabury St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Charming 3bd/2.5 Bth home located on a Cul-de-sac in Calavera Hills. 2 car garage, backyard with a spa and Master with walk in closet. Walking distance to elementary school and Calavera Middle school. Small Dog on approval No Smoking