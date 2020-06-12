3174 Seabury St

3174 Seabury Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010 Calavera Hills
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming 3bd/2.5 Bth home located on a Cul-de-sac in Calavera Hills. 2 car garage, backyard with a spa and Master with walk in closet. Walking distance to elementary school and Calavera Middle school. Small Dog on approval No Smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
