Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3151 Donna Dr 7

3151 Donna Dr · (760) 407-7031
Location

3151 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. now

$5,700

3 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2781 sqft

3 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2781 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687

NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach!
IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)!

BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 3 BED/4.5 BATH Townhome / Loft / 2871 SqFt
- SKY HIGH 20' Ceilings
- Hardwood Floor
- Chef's Kitchen / Bar Seating / Drop Lights
- Bertazzoni Appliances / 6-Burner Range
- Charcoal Stone Counters
- European Cabinets
- Master Suite w/ Modern Theme/Tiled Showers
- SPACIOUS Floorplan
- Pre-wired High Speed Data/smart TVs. WiFi A/C.
- Tankless WaterHeater
- Storage Closets

OUTDOOR SPACE:
- Santa Barbara inspired Architecture
- Multiple Balconies
- Fenced Private Yard
- Wrought Iron Railing
- 2 Car Garage
- Tot Lot
- NEW Trails End Development

1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Village & Beach!! Close to 78 / 5 freeways, CSUSM, shopping, dining & more!

RENTS $5700/mo, $4000 Deposit. Resident pays utilities. Pet Rent $100/mo, 1 small pet ok. 9-12 Mo Lease, 12 Preferred. Must have good credit, verifiable income 2x rent.
Subject: Trails End Lot 7 (2860 Trails)

~Pictures of Model Home~
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 Donna Dr 7 have any available units?
3151 Donna Dr 7 has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3151 Donna Dr 7 have?
Some of 3151 Donna Dr 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3151 Donna Dr 7 currently offering any rent specials?
3151 Donna Dr 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 Donna Dr 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3151 Donna Dr 7 is pet friendly.
Does 3151 Donna Dr 7 offer parking?
Yes, 3151 Donna Dr 7 does offer parking.
Does 3151 Donna Dr 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3151 Donna Dr 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 Donna Dr 7 have a pool?
No, 3151 Donna Dr 7 does not have a pool.
Does 3151 Donna Dr 7 have accessible units?
No, 3151 Donna Dr 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 Donna Dr 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3151 Donna Dr 7 has units with dishwashers.
