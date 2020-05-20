3151 Donna Dr 7

Amenities
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687
NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach!
IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)!
BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 3 BED/4.5 BATH Townhome / Loft / 2871 SqFt
- SKY HIGH 20' Ceilings
- Hardwood Floor
- Chef's Kitchen / Bar Seating / Drop Lights
- Bertazzoni Appliances / 6-Burner Range
- Charcoal Stone Counters
- European Cabinets
- Master Suite w/ Modern Theme/Tiled Showers
- SPACIOUS Floorplan
- Pre-wired High Speed Data/smart TVs. WiFi A/C.
- Tankless WaterHeater
- Storage Closets
OUTDOOR SPACE:
- Santa Barbara inspired Architecture
- Multiple Balconies
- Fenced Private Yard
- Wrought Iron Railing
- 2 Car Garage
- Tot Lot
- NEW Trails End Development
1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Village & Beach!! Close to 78 / 5 freeways, CSUSM, shopping, dining & more!
RENTS $5700/mo, $4000 Deposit. Resident pays utilities. Pet Rent $100/mo, 1 small pet ok. 9-12 Mo Lease, 12 Preferred. Must have good credit, verifiable income 2x rent.
Subject: Trails End Lot 7 (2860 Trails)
~Pictures of Model Home~
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274687
Property Id 274687
