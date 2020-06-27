All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3128 Vista Grande.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3128 Vista Grande
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

3128 Vista Grande

3128 Vista Grande · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3128 Vista Grande, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 Bedroom Condo in Seapoint Tennis and Racquet Club - - Lower Unit
- Wood Floors
- Canyon Views
- Frig Included
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Granite Counters
- 1 Assigned Parking Space Plus 1 Car garage
- Community Pool
- Community Tennis Courts

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5719739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Vista Grande have any available units?
3128 Vista Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Vista Grande have?
Some of 3128 Vista Grande's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Vista Grande currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Vista Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Vista Grande pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Vista Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3128 Vista Grande offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Vista Grande offers parking.
Does 3128 Vista Grande have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 Vista Grande offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Vista Grande have a pool?
Yes, 3128 Vista Grande has a pool.
Does 3128 Vista Grande have accessible units?
No, 3128 Vista Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Vista Grande have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Vista Grande does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College