Carlsbad, CA
3127 Vista Rica
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

3127 Vista Rica

3127 Vista Rica · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Vista Rica, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
LCHOMES.COM (760)436-4111 Contact us!!!GORGEOUS SEA POINT TENNIS CLUB HOME!!3127 Vista Rica, Carlsbad, CA 92009.Gorgeous Sea Point Tennis Club Home! Beautiful landscaping throughout community.Fantastic location overlooking the Batiquitos Lagoon and Pacific Ocean. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1566 sf.Rare end unit with vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters.Lovely views of the La Costa hills and evening lights.Huge balcony off living room, dining room, master bedroom.Large storage spaces. Available Nov. 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 Vista Rica have any available units?
3127 Vista Rica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3127 Vista Rica have?
Some of 3127 Vista Rica's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3127 Vista Rica currently offering any rent specials?
3127 Vista Rica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 Vista Rica pet-friendly?
No, 3127 Vista Rica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3127 Vista Rica offer parking?
No, 3127 Vista Rica does not offer parking.
Does 3127 Vista Rica have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3127 Vista Rica offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 Vista Rica have a pool?
Yes, 3127 Vista Rica has a pool.
Does 3127 Vista Rica have accessible units?
No, 3127 Vista Rica does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 Vista Rica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3127 Vista Rica has units with dishwashers.
