Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

LCHOMES.COM (760)436-4111 Contact us!!!GORGEOUS SEA POINT TENNIS CLUB HOME!!3127 Vista Rica, Carlsbad, CA 92009.Gorgeous Sea Point Tennis Club Home! Beautiful landscaping throughout community.Fantastic location overlooking the Batiquitos Lagoon and Pacific Ocean. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1566 sf.Rare end unit with vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters.Lovely views of the La Costa hills and evening lights.Huge balcony off living room, dining room, master bedroom.Large storage spaces. Available Nov. 1st.