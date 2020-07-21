Amenities
LCHOMES.COM (760)436-4111 Contact us!!!GORGEOUS SEA POINT TENNIS CLUB HOME!!3127 Vista Rica, Carlsbad, CA 92009.Gorgeous Sea Point Tennis Club Home! Beautiful landscaping throughout community.Fantastic location overlooking the Batiquitos Lagoon and Pacific Ocean. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1566 sf.Rare end unit with vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters.Lovely views of the La Costa hills and evening lights.Huge balcony off living room, dining room, master bedroom.Large storage spaces. Available Nov. 1st.