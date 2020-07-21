Amenities
Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ready for move in! -
SCHEDULE A VIEWING NOW!
Text Frances (619)328-7099
This is an UNFURNISHED UNIT
3115 Harding St
$2500
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2500
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed with additional deposit/pet rent ($250 plus $100 per month)
Property Type: Duplex
TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Tenant pays gas/electric/water/trash
Interested in this property? To set up a private showing please TEXT or call Frances Robinson 619-328-7099. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties.
Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.
(RLNE4246186)