Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:28 AM

3115 Harding St

3115 Harding St · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Harding St, Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Barrio

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ready for move in! -
SCHEDULE A VIEWING NOW!
Text Frances (619)328-7099

This is an UNFURNISHED UNIT

3115 Harding St

$2500

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $2500
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed with additional deposit/pet rent ($250 plus $100 per month)
Property Type: Duplex

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Tenant pays gas/electric/water/trash

Interested in this property? To set up a private showing please TEXT or call Frances Robinson 619-328-7099. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

(RLNE4246186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Harding St have any available units?
3115 Harding St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 3115 Harding St currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Harding St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Harding St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Harding St is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Harding St offer parking?
No, 3115 Harding St does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Harding St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Harding St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Harding St have a pool?
No, 3115 Harding St does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Harding St have accessible units?
No, 3115 Harding St does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Harding St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Harding St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Harding St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Harding St does not have units with air conditioning.
