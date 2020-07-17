3088 State Street

Amenities

Combining Coolness, Climate, and Community. Where home is a destination in itself, take a journey at State & Oak and live it up.



JUST BUILT, RELEASED and AVAILABLE for Move Ins! State & Oak brings new luxury apartment homes designed to embrace coastal mixed-use living at the center of the Village of Carlsbad just blocks from the beach. The thoughtful design creates homes with dramatic views, warm natural light, immaculate finishes and luxurious accommodations.



Ideally located in the heart of Carlsbad Village, State & Oak is just steps from popular shops, restaurants and the beach. Residents enjoy single-story living, the appeal of upscale features and the convenience of ground floor retail space.



This spacious one bedroom plus den two bathroom was thoroughly designed with efficient features, contemporary interiors, high-end finishes, and unprecedented attention to detail. Features range from Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, Multi-head shower systems, Smart Front door locks, Smart Toilets, Digital Smart Bluetooth bathroom mirrors, to a fully integrated ButterflyMX smart intercom system and much more. Designed to embrace natural light and maximize livability, State & Oaks floor plans are a fit for your lifestyle!



Check out the photos of this layout (actual unit may have slight differences), 3D Walkthrough, additional features below and Schedule one of our available viewing options! For more information and other currently available options, Visit http://www.stateandoak.com/

HOW TO VIEW:



Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus.



As a result, we've made various convenient options available for seeing this property:



OPTION 1) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8:30am-6:30pm!!



OPTION 2) 3D VIDEO WALK THROUGH Available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KYU2W6jKJwb&brand=0



*If you're not able to view the property through one of the options offered above, please still contact us and we will do our best to accommodate your schedule & preferences

CALL OR TEXT 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

3088 State St. #204 (#304, #404 also available)

Carlsbad, CA 92008



**We have other layouts coming up available so please contact for additional information and we will find a perfect fit home for you!

HOME DETAILS:



* 1Bed+Den/2 Bath| Plan B | 858 Sq.Ft | 2nd Floor (3rd fl and 4th fl units also available)

* Rent: $3,195

* Deposit: $3,195 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

* Pets: No weight limit- Breed restrictions apply (Pet deposit and a monthly pet fee applies)

* Flexible Lease Terms

* Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space in our gated parking garage

* Storage: 1 Storage Unit (located on same level as the unit) is included

* Laundry: W/D Inside the home

* Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities (individually metered)

* View: Coastal and Village views in certain homes

* This unit features a huge private patio



HAND-CRAFTED INTERIOR HOME FEATURES:

* Floor to ceiling windows in certain homes

* Beautifully crafted woodstyle flooring (carpet in bedrooms)

* Private balconies or patios in most homes

* Built in drawers in closets and laundry

* Ample closet space with built-in cabinetry

* Digital Code Smart Safe in master bedroom closet

* Washer & Dryer inside

* Ceiling Fan pre-wired in Living Room

* Brushed Stainless Steel Hardware

* Dimmers on the Living Room lights

* CAT 6 cabling for TV entertainment walls in both bedrooms and living rooms



KITCHEN AND BATHS:

* Wood Finished Cabinets with Soft Close Doors and Blum Hardware

* KitchenAid Stainless Steel Appliances with induction Japanese glass top or Conventional ceramic top convection ranges

* Granite Countertops with waterfall edges in some homes

* Designer Mosaic Kitchen Backsplash

* Convection Over the Range Hood

* Under Cabinet LED Lighting

* Built in cutting boards in the kitchen

* Multi Functional showers with rain shower head, front wash and hand held options.

* Smart Toilets with hand held remote, auto open, heated seats, auto charcoal, auto deodorizing, and lighting.

* Digital Smart Mirrors with bluetooth stereo speakers, defog, room temp and built in lighting.

* Barn doors with soft closers on hallway bathrooms

* Motion Sensors and Moisture Sensors in bathrooms

* Under-mount sinks and over-mount decorative sinks in bathrooms

* Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans in the bathrooms

* Tile Shower Surrounds and Euro tile in washrooms

* Custom made Glass Shower Enclosures with swinging doors



SMART & EFFICIENT LIVING:

* Programmable thermostats with remote smartphone controls.

* Programmable front door locks with keypad, laser cut key and RFID card reader.

* Smart Toilets with hand held remote, auto open, heated seats, auto charcoal, auto deodorizing, and lighting.

* Digital Code Safe in master bedroom closet.

* Low-E Dual Glazed Noise Reducing and Energy Efficient Windows

* LED Lighting in Bedrooms, Kitchens, Bathrooms, and Hallways

* Energy Star 3-level high efficiency air conditioning w/heat pumps

* LED 300k lights



COMMUNITY & BLDG FEATURES:

State & Oak brings people and place together. The property’s rooftop entertainment decks offer panoramic views from ocean to mountains as well as sightlines down State Street; Carlsbad’s vibrant core. Roof deck BBQs, a 120-inch outdoor flat screen tv, lounge areas, game areas, and water views set the stage for the creation of quintessential beach life experiences. The second-floor interior deck provides welcoming respite in a tranquil zone intended to deliver peaceful relaxation. Some building features include:



* Rooftop SUN DECK will feature 1,000 SF of artificial turf, day beds, lounge area, bistro lighting to create the perfect ambiance

* Rooftop GAME ALLEY will feature seating areas, lifesize connect four, corn hole and more!

*Rooftop BBQ & ENTERTAINMENT area: will feature lounge seating, built in BBQs, movie projector, and phenomenal sunset views

* Rooftop OPEN AIR GYM will feature agility turf and a variety of outdoor friendly equipment

* Rooftop THE LOOKOUT spot will feature bar height table top and seating...ideal for working from home home with a View!

* Courtyard FOYER will feature communal outdoor work friendly space including built in seating, custom deck, and ambiance lighting

* Bike Racks will be available in our gated parking garage

* Fully integrated ButterflyMX smart intercom system allowing residents to manage property access from a smartphone. You can receive video calls, unlock the door remotely, and grant managed access for delivery people and service providers.

* Secured covered parking in our gated parking garage

* Full building security and camera surveillance with 28 4megapixel cameras throughout the building

* Multiple rooftop deck areas featuring ocean views and warm breezes

* Downtown Carlsbad Village location full of popular shopping and dining opportunities

* Blocks from award winning sandy beaches and surfing

* Transit oriented and incredible walkability. Walk Score 96

* Private Storage Unit comes with each home



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

The scenic coastal community of Carlsbad in North San Diego County offers a beach lifestyle along with a diverse, forward-thinking economy. With one of the finest climates in the country, Carlsbad offers residents exclusive housing, high quality schools and incredible recreational amenities.



With the Carlsbad Village train station a short walk away, access to the Coaster and Surfliner provides unsurpassed commuting and travel options. With direct access to the Coastal Rail Trail, the property provides the foremost walkable and bike friendly environment in coastal North County.



For more information including nearby Dining & Restaurants, Grocery & Shopping, Scenic Landmarks, Transportation & more, visit us @ stateandoak.com/neighborhood/

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,195, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

