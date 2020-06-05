3052 Camino Serbal

Amenities
Highly sought after 5BD/3.5BA home in desirable La Costa Valley! Located on the end of a cul-de-sac, this updated home features a great floorplan with 1st floor bedroom, custom paint, large kitchen w/ granite counters, & a huge master suite w/ spa like bath! Large .35 acre backyard surrounded by tropical landscaping. This resort-like community features a state of the art pool + kids pool, tennis court, workout room, rec room, & more! Top ranked school district! HOA & gardener paid by the seller. See supp.