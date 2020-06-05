All apartments in Carlsbad
3052 Camino Serbal

3052 Camino Serbal · (760) 822-3339
Location

3052 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Highly sought after 5BD/3.5BA home in desirable La Costa Valley! Located on the end of a cul-de-sac, this updated home features a great floorplan with 1st floor bedroom, custom paint, large kitchen w/ granite counters, & a huge master suite w/ spa like bath! Large .35 acre backyard surrounded by tropical landscaping. This resort-like community features a state of the art pool + kids pool, tennis court, workout room, rec room, & more! Top ranked school district! HOA & gardener paid by the seller. See supp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3052 Camino Serbal have any available units?
3052 Camino Serbal has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3052 Camino Serbal have?
Some of 3052 Camino Serbal's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3052 Camino Serbal currently offering any rent specials?
3052 Camino Serbal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 Camino Serbal pet-friendly?
No, 3052 Camino Serbal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3052 Camino Serbal offer parking?
Yes, 3052 Camino Serbal offers parking.
Does 3052 Camino Serbal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3052 Camino Serbal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 Camino Serbal have a pool?
Yes, 3052 Camino Serbal has a pool.
Does 3052 Camino Serbal have accessible units?
No, 3052 Camino Serbal does not have accessible units.
Does 3052 Camino Serbal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3052 Camino Serbal has units with dishwashers.
