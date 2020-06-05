Desirable location in the village of Carlsbad 3 blocks from the beach! Super cute cottage in garden courtyard setting with front porch. Walking distance to many restaurants and shops in the downtown area. Completely renovated in 2016. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182463 Property Id 182463
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3044 State Street 2 have any available units?
3044 State Street 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3044 State Street 2 have?
Some of 3044 State Street 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 State Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3044 State Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 State Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3044 State Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3044 State Street 2 offer parking?
No, 3044 State Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3044 State Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3044 State Street 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 State Street 2 have a pool?
No, 3044 State Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3044 State Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 3044 State Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 State Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3044 State Street 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
