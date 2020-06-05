All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3044 State Street 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3044 State Street 2
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3044 State Street 2

3044 State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3044 State Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Villagio Cottages Carlsbad - Tamarack - Property Id: 182463

Desirable location in the village of Carlsbad 3 blocks from the beach! Super cute cottage in garden courtyard setting with front porch. Walking distance to many restaurants and shops in the downtown area. Completely renovated in 2016.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182463
Property Id 182463

(RLNE5371636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 State Street 2 have any available units?
3044 State Street 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3044 State Street 2 have?
Some of 3044 State Street 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 State Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3044 State Street 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 State Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3044 State Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3044 State Street 2 offer parking?
No, 3044 State Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3044 State Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3044 State Street 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 State Street 2 have a pool?
No, 3044 State Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3044 State Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 3044 State Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 State Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3044 State Street 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College