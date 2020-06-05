Desirable location in the village of Carlsbad 3 blocks from the beach! Super cute cottage in garden courtyard setting with front porch. Walking distance to many restaurants and shops in the downtown area. Completely renovated in 2016. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182098 Property Id 182098
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3044 State St 1 have any available units?
3044 State St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3044 State St 1 have?
Some of 3044 State St 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 State St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3044 State St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 State St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3044 State St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3044 State St 1 offer parking?
No, 3044 State St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3044 State St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3044 State St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 State St 1 have a pool?
No, 3044 State St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3044 State St 1 have accessible units?
No, 3044 State St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 State St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3044 State St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
