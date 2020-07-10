All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

3021 Segovia Way

3021 Segovia Way · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Segovia Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com Beautiful remodeled home!! Private & quiet location in the Santa Fe Glens community of La Costa Valley. Fantastic schools in the San Dieguito & Encinitas School Districts. Lovely floor plan with 3 large bdrms plus a downstairs den/office, vaulted ceilings. Great front & backyards with fruit trees & a fantastic Magnolia tree. Weekly gardening service included. Wonderful new kitchen with quartz counter tops. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Segovia Way have any available units?
3021 Segovia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Segovia Way have?
Some of 3021 Segovia Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Segovia Way currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Segovia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Segovia Way pet-friendly?
No, 3021 Segovia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3021 Segovia Way offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Segovia Way offers parking.
Does 3021 Segovia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Segovia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Segovia Way have a pool?
No, 3021 Segovia Way does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Segovia Way have accessible units?
No, 3021 Segovia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Segovia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 Segovia Way has units with dishwashers.
