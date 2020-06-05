3017 La Costa Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Gated entry with large driveway gives this home a nice private feel. Master suite with dual walk in closets and spa like bath with granite counters. Large shower and separate bathtub. 3 large decks for enjoying the outdoor living spaces. Hard surface wood and tile flooring throughout.

Gorgeous custom home on spacious lot in La Costa. Beautiful upgrades throughout this unique home make it feel like new! Open kitchen with breakfast nook and separate dining room. All generous sized rooms including a huge bonus room with many possibilities.