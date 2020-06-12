All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2984 Luciernaga St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2984 Luciernaga St.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

2984 Luciernaga St.

2984 Luciernaga Street · (760) 519-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2984 Luciernaga Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1739 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous fully remodeled home!  Beautiful ocean view La Costa townhome. Located on a hill in a great location overlooking La Costa. Quiet and private complex with ocean breezes. Enjoy the ocean views from the fantastic community pool and spa. New dual-paned windows, fully repainted and crown molding. Wonderful new flooring throughout, high ceilings, ceiling fans, new bathrooms. Large attached 2-car garage, epoxy flooring. Light & bright floor plan. Lovely patio off the downstairs bedroom. See Supplement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2984 Luciernaga St. have any available units?
2984 Luciernaga St. has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2984 Luciernaga St. have?
Some of 2984 Luciernaga St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2984 Luciernaga St. currently offering any rent specials?
2984 Luciernaga St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2984 Luciernaga St. pet-friendly?
No, 2984 Luciernaga St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2984 Luciernaga St. offer parking?
Yes, 2984 Luciernaga St. does offer parking.
Does 2984 Luciernaga St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2984 Luciernaga St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2984 Luciernaga St. have a pool?
Yes, 2984 Luciernaga St. has a pool.
Does 2984 Luciernaga St. have accessible units?
No, 2984 Luciernaga St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2984 Luciernaga St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2984 Luciernaga St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2984 Luciernaga St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity