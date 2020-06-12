2984 Luciernaga St.

Amenities
Gorgeous fully remodeled home! Beautiful ocean view La Costa townhome. Located on a hill in a great location overlooking La Costa. Quiet and private complex with ocean breezes. Enjoy the ocean views from the fantastic community pool and spa. New dual-paned windows, fully repainted and crown molding. Wonderful new flooring throughout, high ceilings, ceiling fans, new bathrooms. Large attached 2-car garage, epoxy flooring. Light & bright floor plan. Lovely patio off the downstairs bedroom. See Supplement!