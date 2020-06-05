All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 3 2019

2982 Brandon Circle

Location

2982 Brandon Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2982 Brandon Circle have any available units?
2982 Brandon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2982 Brandon Circle have?
Some of 2982 Brandon Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2982 Brandon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2982 Brandon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2982 Brandon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2982 Brandon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2982 Brandon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2982 Brandon Circle offers parking.
Does 2982 Brandon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2982 Brandon Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2982 Brandon Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2982 Brandon Circle has a pool.
Does 2982 Brandon Circle have accessible units?
No, 2982 Brandon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2982 Brandon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2982 Brandon Circle has units with dishwashers.
