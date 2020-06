Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2974 Brandon Cir. Available 04/01/20 TownHome For Rent in Cape of Calavera Hills - Two bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome available April 1st. Kitchen remodeled in 2017 with newer cabinets, fixtures, granite counter tops and appliances. Hard wood floors throughout. Bathrooms newly remodeled as well.



Private yard, and access to community pool, park and garden.



Home is unfurnished.



Please call to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.



Available April 1st.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4905019)