Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2

2950 La Costa Avenue · (833) 367-6963
Location

2950 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
Gorgeous Two Bedrooms/One and a half bathrooms 2 story townhome in Carlsbad.

2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 is close to Vons, 24 Hour Fitness, La Costa Golf Course, La Costa Canyon Park, The Baked Bear, and other restaurants, with quick access to 5 freeway.

Unit Features:
- 2 story townhome, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Brand new kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
- Spacious open floorplan
- Washer / Dryer in unit
- 2 off-street parking spaces
- Large patio on the main level along with a large balcony upstairs, perfect for entertaining
- Just a short drive from shopping, restaurants, parks, and schools

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2950-La-Costa-Ave-Apt-2-Carlsbad-CA-92009

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: NT6eQT2eXixvAcz4

(RLNE5860616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
