in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Gorgeous Two Bedrooms/One and a half bathrooms 2 story townhome in Carlsbad.



2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 is close to Vons, 24 Hour Fitness, La Costa Golf Course, La Costa Canyon Park, The Baked Bear, and other restaurants, with quick access to 5 freeway.



Unit Features:

- 2 story townhome, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Brand new kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops

- Spacious open floorplan

- Washer / Dryer in unit

- 2 off-street parking spaces

- Large patio on the main level along with a large balcony upstairs, perfect for entertaining

- Just a short drive from shopping, restaurants, parks, and schools



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2950-La-Costa-Ave-Apt-2-Carlsbad-CA-92009



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co

