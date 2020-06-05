Amenities
Gorgeous Two Bedrooms/One and a half bathrooms 2 story townhome in Carlsbad.
2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2 is close to Vons, 24 Hour Fitness, La Costa Golf Course, La Costa Canyon Park, The Baked Bear, and other restaurants, with quick access to 5 freeway.
Unit Features:
- 2 story townhome, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Brand new kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
- Spacious open floorplan
- Washer / Dryer in unit
- 2 off-street parking spaces
- Large patio on the main level along with a large balcony upstairs, perfect for entertaining
- Just a short drive from shopping, restaurants, parks, and schools
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2950-La-Costa-Ave-Apt-2-Carlsbad-CA-92009
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
