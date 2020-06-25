All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

2941 Avenida Castana

2941 Avenida Castana · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Location

2941 Avenida Castana, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Victoria Hempel, Premiere Property Mngt 760-445-7414 BRE# 1414478

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Avenida Castana have any available units?
2941 Avenida Castana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 Avenida Castana have?
Some of 2941 Avenida Castana's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Avenida Castana currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Avenida Castana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Avenida Castana pet-friendly?
No, 2941 Avenida Castana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2941 Avenida Castana offer parking?
Yes, 2941 Avenida Castana offers parking.
Does 2941 Avenida Castana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 Avenida Castana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Avenida Castana have a pool?
Yes, 2941 Avenida Castana has a pool.
Does 2941 Avenida Castana have accessible units?
No, 2941 Avenida Castana does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Avenida Castana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 Avenida Castana has units with dishwashers.
