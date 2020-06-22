All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2918-202 Luciernaga St

2918 Luciernaga St · (760) 681-8822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available July 10, 2020 for Move-In & Showing!

Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit.
Reserved 1 Parking Space & 1 Garage
To View Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t5KodVKZuaP&mls=1

Welcome Home!

To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.

This gorgeous Studio in La Costa:

(Private Garage available and One Reserved Parking Space Included)

Ready for Move In!

This condo has:

Refinished Kitchen Counters
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Fresh Paint
New Carpet
(1) Reserved Space
(1) Full size garage (available)
Water/trash $25 per person

Call Lauren (760)681-8822

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918-202 Luciernaga St have any available units?
2918-202 Luciernaga St has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918-202 Luciernaga St have?
Some of 2918-202 Luciernaga St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918-202 Luciernaga St currently offering any rent specials?
2918-202 Luciernaga St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918-202 Luciernaga St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918-202 Luciernaga St is pet friendly.
Does 2918-202 Luciernaga St offer parking?
Yes, 2918-202 Luciernaga St does offer parking.
Does 2918-202 Luciernaga St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918-202 Luciernaga St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918-202 Luciernaga St have a pool?
No, 2918-202 Luciernaga St does not have a pool.
Does 2918-202 Luciernaga St have accessible units?
No, 2918-202 Luciernaga St does not have accessible units.
Does 2918-202 Luciernaga St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918-202 Luciernaga St has units with dishwashers.
