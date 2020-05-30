All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2915 Rancho Posta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2915 Rancho Posta
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

2915 Rancho Posta

2915 Rancho Posta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2915 Rancho Posta, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Bressi Ranch 3 bed 2 bath Townhome - Private End Unit on CuldeSac. Granite Kitchen, Granite Bath, Over-Sized Tile flooring in Living Areas, Gorgeous Carpet, Nobody above OR below! A/C! Attached 2 Car Garage, Downstairs Patio off Master Suite, Plantation Shutters in Master, Wood Blinds & Custom Shades, Ceiling Fans in ALL bedrooms & Living Room, Large Balcony off Dining Area, great for BBQ'ing! This home has it ALL! 2 Pools, Clubhouse, more! Rancho Carrillo; Master Planned Community offering Resort Style Living

No Pets

Please call to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.
Arrow Real Estate

(RLNE4943421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Rancho Posta have any available units?
2915 Rancho Posta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 Rancho Posta have?
Some of 2915 Rancho Posta's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Rancho Posta currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Rancho Posta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Rancho Posta pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Rancho Posta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2915 Rancho Posta offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Rancho Posta offers parking.
Does 2915 Rancho Posta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Rancho Posta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Rancho Posta have a pool?
Yes, 2915 Rancho Posta has a pool.
Does 2915 Rancho Posta have accessible units?
No, 2915 Rancho Posta does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Rancho Posta have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 Rancho Posta does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College