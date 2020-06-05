Rent Calculator
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2814 Via Clarez
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:06 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2814 Via Clarez
2814 Via Clarez
·
No Longer Available
Location
2814 Via Clarez, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
$1500 Private Bath 100 sq ft room
$825 and $625 single occupancy
no pets
utilities included
Deposit same as rent
available now
furnished/unfurnished
text 4422262975
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2814 Via Clarez have any available units?
2814 Via Clarez doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carlsbad, CA
.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Carlsbad Rent Report
.
Is 2814 Via Clarez currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Via Clarez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Via Clarez pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Via Clarez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carlsbad
.
Does 2814 Via Clarez offer parking?
No, 2814 Via Clarez does not offer parking.
Does 2814 Via Clarez have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2814 Via Clarez offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Via Clarez have a pool?
No, 2814 Via Clarez does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Via Clarez have accessible units?
No, 2814 Via Clarez does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Via Clarez have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Via Clarez does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Via Clarez have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 Via Clarez does not have units with air conditioning.
