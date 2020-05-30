All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

2806 New Castle Way

2806 New Castle Way · No Longer Available
Location

2806 New Castle Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Carlsbad Condo 3 Bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 120281

New flooring throughout upgraded kitchen extra storage detached shared garage large Master bedroom with walk-in closet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120281
Property Id 120281

(RLNE4876277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 New Castle Way have any available units?
2806 New Castle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 New Castle Way have?
Some of 2806 New Castle Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 New Castle Way currently offering any rent specials?
2806 New Castle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 New Castle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 New Castle Way is pet friendly.
Does 2806 New Castle Way offer parking?
Yes, 2806 New Castle Way offers parking.
Does 2806 New Castle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 New Castle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 New Castle Way have a pool?
No, 2806 New Castle Way does not have a pool.
Does 2806 New Castle Way have accessible units?
No, 2806 New Castle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 New Castle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 New Castle Way has units with dishwashers.
