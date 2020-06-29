2635 Madison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill

Remodeled 1Bdm 1Ba unit is a rare find in one of the most desired gated communities in Carlsbad . This bright and open unit has amazing new designer quartz countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom, wood flooring throughout, new tile flooring in the bathroom, new ceiling fans in dining room and bedroom, new fixtures and window coverings throughout, and new stainless steel appliances. You'll find beautifully crafted built in "beachy" bookshelves and cabinets throughout the unit. All of these beautiful and fresh upgrades will make it hard to leave your apartment, even though the beach is just a few blocks away. Village Apartments is just walking distance from Carlsbad's top restaurants, shops, international wine bars, trendy coffee houses, the fabulous antique mall and indie boutiques. Enjoy our community feel, with great neighbors, patio furniture to enjoy while relaxing in 2 lush landscaped courtyards, and on-site BBQs for everyone to use. Each unit includes an assigned storage bin and covered parking spot in a securely gated parking lot. We are also a pet friendly complex! Easy access to both the 5 and 78 freeways, and is 2 blocks from the train station. Tenant pays all utilities including (Water/Sewer/Trash reimbursement); Pet rent if applicable.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 5/1/20



Move-in Special on approved credit!!



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

