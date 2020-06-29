All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
2635 Madison Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:44 AM

2635 Madison Street

2635 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2635 Madison Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Remodeled 1Bdm 1Ba unit is a rare find in one of the most desired gated communities in Carlsbad . This bright and open unit has amazing new designer quartz countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom, wood flooring throughout, new tile flooring in the bathroom, new ceiling fans in dining room and bedroom, new fixtures and window coverings throughout, and new stainless steel appliances. You'll find beautifully crafted built in "beachy" bookshelves and cabinets throughout the unit. All of these beautiful and fresh upgrades will make it hard to leave your apartment, even though the beach is just a few blocks away. Village Apartments is just walking distance from Carlsbad's top restaurants, shops, international wine bars, trendy coffee houses, the fabulous antique mall and indie boutiques. Enjoy our community feel, with great neighbors, patio furniture to enjoy while relaxing in 2 lush landscaped courtyards, and on-site BBQs for everyone to use. Each unit includes an assigned storage bin and covered parking spot in a securely gated parking lot. We are also a pet friendly complex! Easy access to both the 5 and 78 freeways, and is 2 blocks from the train station. Tenant pays all utilities including (Water/Sewer/Trash reimbursement); Pet rent if applicable.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 5/1/20

Move-in Special on approved credit!!

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Madison Street have any available units?
2635 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Madison Street have?
Some of 2635 Madison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 2635 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Madison Street offers parking.
Does 2635 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 2635 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 2635 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2635 Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
