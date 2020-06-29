All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:39 PM

2630 Pirineos Way

2630 Pirineos Way · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Pirineos Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals, Inc. www.lchomes.com 760-436-5111 DRE #01502169 Lovely upgraded home in the beautiful gated community of Orleans East in La Costa! End unit located on a cul-de-sac surrounded by the golf course of the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. 2 large balconies - great additional outdoor living. Large bdrm with dual closets. Full bath with shower/tub combo. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel Frigidaire appliances including refrigerator, air conditioned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Pirineos Way have any available units?
2630 Pirineos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Pirineos Way have?
Some of 2630 Pirineos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Pirineos Way currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Pirineos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Pirineos Way pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Pirineos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2630 Pirineos Way offer parking?
No, 2630 Pirineos Way does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Pirineos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 Pirineos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Pirineos Way have a pool?
Yes, 2630 Pirineos Way has a pool.
Does 2630 Pirineos Way have accessible units?
No, 2630 Pirineos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Pirineos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Pirineos Way has units with dishwashers.
