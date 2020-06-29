2630 Pirineos Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals, Inc. www.lchomes.com 760-436-5111 DRE #01502169 Lovely upgraded home in the beautiful gated community of Orleans East in La Costa! End unit located on a cul-de-sac surrounded by the golf course of the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. 2 large balconies - great additional outdoor living. Large bdrm with dual closets. Full bath with shower/tub combo. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel Frigidaire appliances including refrigerator, air conditioned.