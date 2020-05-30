All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

2625 Pirineos Way

2625 Pirineos Way · (760) 519-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2625 Pirineos Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 329 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful & bright furnished condo. Available 9/1 - 11/14/20. Rent is $2700 - $3700/month depending on time of year & length of stay. Top level, end unit. Queen beds in each bdrm. Beautifully decorated. A/C, washer, dryer, satellite TV, & internet included. Fully furnished including linens, dishes, silverware and cookware. Flat screen TV's in living room and bedrooms. Beautiful community pool & spa. 2 assigned tandem garage pkg spots very close to unit. Secure gated complex. See Supplement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Pirineos Way have any available units?
2625 Pirineos Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 Pirineos Way have?
Some of 2625 Pirineos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 Pirineos Way currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Pirineos Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Pirineos Way pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Pirineos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2625 Pirineos Way offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Pirineos Way does offer parking.
Does 2625 Pirineos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 Pirineos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Pirineos Way have a pool?
Yes, 2625 Pirineos Way has a pool.
Does 2625 Pirineos Way have accessible units?
No, 2625 Pirineos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Pirineos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Pirineos Way has units with dishwashers.
