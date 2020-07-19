2530 Navarra Dr..

2530 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Rancho La Costa
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals 760-519-4533 www.lchomes.com Lic. #01502169 Beautiful condo overlooking the Omni La Costa Resort golf course!! Spacious floor plan with panoramic golf course views and lots of light. Located in the gorgeous gated La Costa Riviera community. Central A/C. Attached 2-car garage. Great walk-in closet in master bdrm. Large master bath with lovely round jacuzzi tub. Nice laundry room. Beautiful community pool & spa overlooking golf course. Private and quiet. Available soon!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)