2530 Navarra Dr..

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals 760-519-4533 www.lchomes.com Lic. #01502169 Beautiful condo overlooking the Omni La Costa Resort golf course!! Spacious floor plan with panoramic golf course views and lots of light. Located in the gorgeous gated La Costa Riviera community. Central A/C. Attached 2-car garage. Great walk-in closet in master bdrm. Large master bath with lovely round jacuzzi tub. Nice laundry room. Beautiful community pool & spa overlooking golf course. Private and quiet. Available soon!